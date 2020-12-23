Thiago Silva contract update: Chelsea to revisit in March/April

Chelsea are set to revisit Thiago Silva's contract renewal towards the end of the season.

The 36-year-old penned a one-year at the club in the summer after Chelsea signed Silva on a free transfer following his release from Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva has been a key part of the Blues' improve defensive record this season which has seen them leak less goals and become more consistent and solid at the back.

READ MORE: Thiago Silva - The Brazilian Butcher

Chelsea have an option to extend Silva's deal by a further year should they wish to, which Frank Lampard has so far played down.

"I've seen the reports and there is an option in Thiago's contract that we can look at as the season goes on," said Lampard in November.

Now Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the HereWeGo Podcast, stating that Chelsea will assess the situation towards the back end of the season.

"The position from Chelsea is still the same," said Romano. "They say 'let him play, we are happy with Thiago; Thiago is happy with Chelsea, Lampard and the board. We will discuss in the following months'.

(Photo by Andrew Yates/Sportimage)

"There's no rush or pressure. They will discuss it in March/April when they will start to take a decision. Chelsea are so happy with Thiago and they don't need to have any plans right now."

Silva recently revealed he is eyeing Premier League success with the Blues after the easy decision to join the club.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube