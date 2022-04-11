Skip to main content
Revealed: Thibaut Courtois Suggested Swapping Ends for Real Madrid vs Chelsea

It was the idea of former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to swap ends for Real Madrid's clash at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League, it has been revealed.

Carlo Ancelotti's men came out 3-1 winners in the first leg match as they are in the driving seat for the second leg.

As per the Athletic, Thibaut Courtois told Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema to switch ends for the start of their Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge.

imago1011116035h

The Belgian did this as he wanted to play in front of the most hostile stand from the start, it has been stated.

The former Blue knows all about Stamford Bridge and the layout of the stadium, having been a Chelsea player prior to his move to Real Madrid.

The Belgian missed training during his final days as a Blues player before signing for Real Madrid and was soon replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose chant included the suggestion that he was better than his predecessor, Courtois.

This led to Chelsea fans giving Courtois a hostile reception upon his return to Stamford Bridge despite him admitting he was hoping for a happy return.

imago1011116487h

It was Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who made a mistake in the match, with Courtois coming out afterwards to defend him.

The Senegal international was at fault for Real Madrid's third goal, underhitting a pass to Antonio Rudiger before Karim Benzema knicked the ball away to complete his hattrick and make it 3-1 but Courtois defended his opposite number in the press.

He said:"The problem if you make a bad pass as a goalkeeper is that there’s no one behind, they steal the ball and score. He shouldn’t be blamed, but a mistake by a goalkeeper is talked about a lot."

Chelsea travel to Madrid on Tuesday as they look to overcome the deficit.

