Revealed: Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Plan to Stop Harry Kane vs Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has revealed how Chelsea intend to cope with Harry Kane when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea head to north London hoping to inflict further misery on their London counterparts following Spurs' dismal 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Tuchel's side remain undefeated in the league this season (W3, D1) and will be hoping to keep that going on Sunday.

But an injury-hit Spurs will still have Kane leading the line, dangerous as ever, and Chelsea will need to be focused at all times to deal with the England international.

Kane is yet to score this season for Spurs in the league after three appearances. He will be ready to end that run to put a stop to Chelsea's unbeaten start also, and for Spurs to bounce back at the first attempt.

Chelsea boss Tuchel knows all too well of Kane's threat and has a plan to stop the 28-year-old from having any joy against his defence at the weekend.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We need to focus if Harry Kane plays on how to defend, where to close them down, to close deliveries down because once he has the balls he is one of the most dangerous guys in the world to finish attacks. He is fantastic in conversion. There are some players around him who can deliver well and be decisive. Let’s see if Heung-min Son can play. They are very dangerous."

What else did Tuchel say on Spurs?

"It is always a good time to play Tottenham because it’s a big match and a big rivalry so it’s one of the matches you want to play so it is always a good time," added Tuchel.

"I don’t think it is a good time because of manager in, manager out - players in, players out. You never know the effect of it. They have a new manager who brings new energy, they had a fantastic start against Manchester City at home and they create an atmosphere in the stadium to beat Man City. They played relentless, hard working.

"We expect them to do the same against us and expect a tough opponent and exciting match here in London. We are happy to be part of it. I find us competitive, I trust in us and I think we need to be on our top level to have a chance to win the game."

