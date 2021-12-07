Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Confirms Number of Fit Chelsea Players for Zenit Clash

Thomas Tuchel has revealed how many fit players he has available for Chelsea's Champions League clash against Zenit on Wednesday.

The Blues are currently top of their group on goal difference ahead of Juventus, with their opponents sitting in third heading into the final game.

However Chelsea have had a number of injuries in recent weeks, with many key players being unavailable for selection.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, Tuchel confirmed how many players he has to choose from as his squad struggle for fitness ahead of a busy festive schedule.

"We have an evening game vs Zenit on Wednesday, this gives us time. The guys look fresh, they are ready tomorrow. We can let any one of the 17 players plus goalkeepers to play.

"The problem is the next match on Saturday. We lose time to sleep, we arrive in the very early morning on Thursday then Saturday we face an intense team of Leeds who prepare the whole week.

"Long story short, there is a huge chance we rest some players. Maybe more important, we give some players who need the load and the minutes, to give them rhythm. The decisions will be made tomorrow, there’s a huge chance for that.”

Chelsea have already played twice in December, with a Premier League victory and loss away at Watford and West Ham respectively.

Their meeting with Zenit on Wednesday will be their final European game until February, with the Blues also facing Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

