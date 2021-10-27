    • October 27, 2021
    Revealed: Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United's 2018 Managerial Shortlist

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was in the top three managers that Manchester United had shortlisted to take over at the club in 2018, according to reports.

    The news comes after former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to the Red Devils to replace Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, who is under pressure.

    And as per ESPN via UtdDistrict, Manchester United targeted Tuchel to take over from Jose Mourinho in 2018.

    The German instead decided to go to Paris Saint-Germain before coming to Chelsea in January 2021 and lifting the UEFA Champions League in his first season.

    The report continues to state that United will not be able to tempt Tuchel into leaving Stamford Bridge to take over as he is completely settled in London.

    Instead, they could opt to bring Conte into the club as they look to revive their season.

    sipa_35707087 (2)

    The Red Devils currently sit eight points behind Chelsea as they looked to challenge for the Premier League title and could dismiss their current boss as they are performing below expectations.

    If Manchester United brought in Tuchel back in 2018 things could be different but Chelsea will be glad that they did not get their man, who eventually found his way to Stamford Bridge.

