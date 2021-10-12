    • October 12, 2021
    Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Open to 'Different Things' to Keep Winning Mentality at Chelsea

    Former Chelsea loan technical coach Eddie Newton has discussed how Thomas Tuchel is open to trying different things at Stamford Bridge regarding the Blues' loan system.

    Newton no longer works with the club but was heavily involved in the academy previously.

    Speaking to Goal, Newton revealed that Tuchel is open to try different things as Chelsea boss.

    He said: "From what I hear at Chelsea at the moment, Tuchel is open to different things. He is a good guy, a good manager and is open to listening to different things. He will work with the youngsters coming in. It’s not just about working with the senior players."

    Newton proceeded to mention how Tuchel's background in German football holds an advantage for Chelsea as he looks to keep a winning mentality at the club following last season's Champions League win.

    "He’s from the German system, which is all about working with the young coach and young player. So he understands it. As well as that winning mentality, he understands development," he continued.

    "No disrespect to any manager before, but Chelsea now have a manager who understands both sides of the coin. He knows he has to win titles, win matches and make tough decisions, but he also knows that there has to be a development space for these players."

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah have both featured in Tuchel's plans this season after spending last campaign on loan with Fulham and FC Lorient, showing that there is a clear pathway into the first team under the manager.

