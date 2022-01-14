Revealed: Thomas Tuchel 'Really Wants' Antonio Rudiger to Commit Future to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel 'really wants' his defender Antonio Rudiger to commit his future to the club, according to reports.

The German is out of contract at Stamford Bridge come the end of the season and is allowed to speak to overseas clubs about a free transfer in the summer.

As per the Athletic, Tuchel 'really wants' Rudiger to extend his contract and remain at Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was reported that Chelsea are readying an improved contract offer for Rudiger as he is 'ready to listen' to the Blues' contract offer.

The Athletic credit Chelsea's change in stance to head coach Tuchel, who has been campaigning for a resolution to the contract stand-off.

The report continues to state that both Rudiger and Tuchel regard their bod as 'a special one', with the German defender believing that some of his best football has been played under the head coach.

He confirmed this during an interview after Chelsea's victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, in which he scored the only goal of the game.

He said: "I am enjoying it," he said. "It's about chapters. I enjoy chapters. So far, it's the best time of my career."

IMAGO / PA Images

It was originally reported that the player was after a salary of £200,000-a-week, which was £60,000-a-week more than what Chelsea had offered him.

Since then however, player and club are supposedly in a much better position and talks are improving.

It remains to be seen as to whether Rudiger will extend with Chelsea but it is clear that Tuchel wishes for him to stay.

"There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.” Tuchel previously admitted.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube