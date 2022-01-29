Skip to main content
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Plans for Kai Havertz & Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel wants to 'slowly reintegrate' Kai Havertz and Timo Werner back into his Chelsea squad after the pair tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

The last few weeks have seen a decrease in game time for the Germans.

And as per Bild, Tuchel has his reasons for this as he looks to slowly reintegrate the pair back into his plans.

imago1002915422h

The report states that after they tested positive for coronavirus, Tuchel plans to slowly reintegrate the pair as he informed them both of the prospect of playing time in the future.

Werner has hardly featured since testing positive, whilst Havertz has seen his game time minimised since scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Read More

This has led to increased game time for the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku, with the Moroccan impressing when handed the chance.

imago1000569668h

Werner has opened up on the effects Covid-19 has had on him, perhaps justifying Tuchel's decision.

He said: "To do nothing at all for ten days: the main problem for me was that I had to pant a lot when climbing the stairs, which was unusual for football. As a high-performance athlete that was simply not possible."

The forward continued to praise the Chelsea medical staff for their handling of the situation as he said: "I'm also glad that the medical department slowly got me back into the game."

The German duo will be hoping to return to action for Chelsea after the winter break with several titles up for grabs.

