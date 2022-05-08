Skip to main content

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Home Premier League Win Record Since Chelsea Appointment

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's Premier League win record at Stamford Bridge has been revealed - and it is not what many would expect.

The German tactician arrived in west London back in January 2021, succeeding former Blues manager and club legend Frank Lampard.

After taking the reins, Tuchel guided the Blues to a Champions League trophy and has since also made two FA Cup finals, a Carabao Cup final, as well as winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

It seems, however, that his league record at home isn't quite as impressive as his general resume since taking over at the club.

Squawka took to Twitter to reveal that the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager has a 48.1% win rate in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as Blues manager.

This statistic comes following a poor run of form at home for Chelsea, with the west London side having won just one game at Stamford Bridge since March.

The Blues have also won just two of the last seven Premier League outings, putting their race for third place in serious jeopardy as Arsenal look to close the gap.

Should the Gunners beat Leeds on Sunday afternoon, they will be just one point behind Tuchel's Chelsea, and in considerably better form.

After their 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday, Tuchel detailed what his side are doing wrong at the moment.

"We were 2-0 up and against we took too much risk," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We invited the counter-attacks and big chances.

"Once you do this you lose confidence and invite the opponent to smell something is possible when it is unnecessary."

