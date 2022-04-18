Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Impressive Semi-Final Record After Reaching FA Cup Final With Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has extended his impressive semi-final record after beating Crystal Palace at Wembley with Chelsea to reach the FA Cup final.

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount saw the Blues come out 2-0 victors and set up a final clash against Liverpool in May.

This victory saw Chelsea boss Tuchel extend his unbelievable record of wins in semi-finals.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The victory was his 11th win in 11 semi-finals, never falling to defeat at this stage in any competition.

Furthermore, Tuchel has now reached a remarkable six finals with Chelsea in just 15 months since he replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

These include the FA Cup final last year, the Champions League final, the UEFA Super Cup final, Club World Cup final, Carabao Cup final and once again the FA Cup final this season.

Out of these, Chelsea have won half so far and will be looking to make it four out of six when they face Liverpool at Wembley, just months after falling to defeat on penalties to Jurgen Klopp's men.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking after reaching the final, Tuchel discussed the importance of the FA Cup to him.

He said: “We want to be in every competition and, like last season, to have this big final at the end of the season is massive. It gives you this joy to have something waiting and right now, if it's not only the league that is demanding enough, we have another final and it gives us a lot of confidence. It’s a big emotional boost, of course.

"We are happy to have this final and we will give everything to be ready there.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube