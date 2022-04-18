Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Impressive Semi-Final Record After Reaching FA Cup Final With Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has extended his impressive semi-final record after beating Crystal Palace at Wembley with Chelsea to reach the FA Cup final.

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount saw the Blues come out 2-0 victors and set up a final clash against Liverpool in May.

This victory saw Chelsea boss Tuchel extend his unbelievable record of wins in semi-finals.

imago1011386071h

The victory was his 11th win in 11 semi-finals, never falling to defeat at this stage in any competition.

Furthermore, Tuchel has now reached a remarkable six finals with Chelsea in just 15 months since he replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These include the FA Cup final last year, the Champions League final, the UEFA Super Cup final, Club World Cup final, Carabao Cup final and once again the FA Cup final this season.

Out of these, Chelsea have won half so far and will be looking to make it four out of six when they face Liverpool at Wembley, just months after falling to defeat on penalties to Jurgen Klopp's men.

imago1011384081h

Speaking after reaching the final, Tuchel discussed the importance of the FA Cup to him.

He said: “We want to be in every competition and, like last season, to have this big final at the end of the season is massive. It gives you this joy to have something waiting and right now, if it's not only the league that is demanding enough, we have another final and it gives us a lot of confidence. It’s a big emotional boost, of course. 

"We are happy to have this final and we will give everything to be ready there.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011329909h
News

New Date Set for Chelsea's Premier League Trip to Manchester United After Progression to FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011386001h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Triumph Over Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011381677h
News

'Nobody Will Argue With That' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has 'More or Less Everything'

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011384623h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Bold Ruben Loftus-Cheek Claim About Career Underachievement

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008989289h
News

Report: Chelsea Bidders Monitoring AS Monaco's Paul Mitchell for Technical Director Role

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011386071h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Reaction to Champions League Exit

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010700277h
Features/Opinions

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: He's tall, good looking and he can strike a ball

By Chadley Nagel3 hours ago
imago1011384081h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante Fitness Update Following FA Cup Semi-Final Victory

By Nick Emms4 hours ago