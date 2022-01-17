Skip to main content
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Stance on Chelsea Signing Romelu Lukaku After Erling Haaland Rejection

The details involved in Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea in the summer have been revealed. 

Last season's European Champions signed the Belgian for a club record fee in the summer transfer window, signalling his return to the club after seven years away from west London. 

He has struggled to impress however, scoring just eight goals in all competitions so far this season. 

imago1009129449h

According to Liam Twomey, via Twitter, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wanted the club to sign a ‘point of reference’ striker and a ‘reliable goalscorer’.

It is believed they tried to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but Lukaku was the only ‘gettable elite’ option for the no. 9 role.

Read More

He also states that even though Tuchel himself didn't suggest the Belgian's name to the Chelsea board, he was still pleased that the club brought him in last summer.

Ahead of their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Tuchel issued a message to Lukaku after his recent spell of poor form in front of goal, as well as dismissing the idea that the team will need to change their system in order to accommodate the 28-year-old.

imago1009014332h

“No, we do everything to help him. It is absolutely the wrong question because it is focusing on one player. 

"He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but this is for me the wrong approach. This is what we do by the way constantly, for any player. 

"It’s a team sport, not about ten players serving one player. This is not Chelsea or football. Every player serves one team, this will never change."

