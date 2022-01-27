Skip to main content
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Tactical Genius for Champions League Final Success

Thomas Tuchel's tactical genius before Chelsea's UEFA Champions League final triumph in May has been revealed. 

The Blues won their second ever title in the competition when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto, Tuchel's first trophy at the club after just four months in charge. 

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game, rounding City goalkeeper Ederson before slotting it into the back of the net after Mason Mount's excellent through-ball. 

According to Liam Twomey, Tuchel changed his side's tactics for the final on the team bus on their way to the Estadio do Dragao. 

He learnt that Pep Guardiola had dropped both Rodri and Fernandinho from his starting lineup, which is believed to have taken him by surprise.

The German manager was informed of the decision by one of his backroom staff, who saw the news on his phone, with the former soon tweaking his plans for the game as a result.

Read More

Such decisions from both sides favoured the Blues as they were crowned the Champions of Europe at full time.

Chelsea had a dominant run to the final as they finished top of their group with four wins and zero losses.

They comfortably beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate in the knockout stages of the tournament, before advancing to the quarter-finals where they faced Porto.

Despite losing the second leg 1-0, Chelsea's two goals in the first leg were enough to send them through to their first Champions League semi-final since 2014, where they overcame 13 time winners Real Madrid.

Tuchel's side then sealed the title in Porto against City thanks to Havertz's goal in the first half.

News

