Revealed: Three Bidders Considered 'Most Serious' for Chelsea Following Roman Abramovich Sanction

Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss' consortium, the Ricketts family of the Chicago Cubs and Woody Jonhson of the New York Jets are the three most serious bidders for Chelsea, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned on Thursday morning by the UK Government and will now see his assets frozen, with the club being one of those affected.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning.

As per Telegraph Football, it is understood that Raine have received around 150 enquiries from individuals or groups claiming to be interested in buying Chelsea, but that they have only considered three serious bidders.

These are Boehly and Wyss' consortium, the Ricketts family and Johnson.

Abramovich was reportedly unsure of Boehly and Wyss' takeover bid as he is understood to want prospective buyers to show that they have a viable plan and funds to ensure Chelsea remain successful.

Boehly, part owner in the LA Dodgers, and Wyss, a Swiss billionaire, submitted their bid for the Club earlier this week but this has been thrown into disarray now due to the sancitoning against the owner.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but the three interested investors could still purchase the club if the government take over the sale process.

