Revealed: Todd Boehly's Winless Run Watching Chelsea Extends After Wolves Draw

Todd Boehly's winless run at Stamford Bridge continued on Saturday afternoon after Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves.

The soon-to-be new owner has attended Chelsea matches on three occasions since the takeover process began back in early March.

During initial talks and prior to the preferred bidder being named, Boehly attended two games in April. Real Madrid in the Champions League, before watching their home Premier League match against Arsenal.

Both ended in defeat - 3-1 against Real Madrid, before a 4-2 home defeat to London counterparts Arsenal.

Saturday saw Boehly attend a match for the first time since he signed the purchase agreement which takes him and his consortium one step closer to completing a takeover of the Blues.

He was on the verge of watching Thomas Tuchel's clinch a win after Romelu Lukaku's brace put the hosts two goals ahead. That would've been his first win, but an excellent strike by Francisco Trincao pulled a goal back for the visitors.

In stoppage time, Conor Coady netted to seal a point for Wolves, who were without boss Bruno Lage due to Covid-19, ensuring that Boehly's run of watching Chelsea without winning continued to three games.

Record: P3 / W0 / D1 / L2

IMAGO / Action Plus

Thomas Tuchel believed the takeover had nothing to do with their form, insisting: "I don't think ownership is a reason for lack of focus. We showed when the situation began that we can still focus. I would not consider this as advantage for Leeds. It does not change much for us as the sanctions are not lifted."

