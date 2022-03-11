Revealed: UK Government Name Two Parties as 'Serious Contenders' to Seal Chelsea Takeover

The United Kingdom government have named two parties as serious contenders in the race to purchase Chelsea, with Nick Candy's interest and a consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss as the leading candidates.

This comes after Roman Abramovich listed his Club for sale on March 2, the government annonced his sanctioning and threw a potential sale into doubt.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process, and now the UK government have identified two serious contenders for the takeover.

Todd Boehly IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to the Guardian, the UK government view Candy and a consortium headed by Boehly and Wyss as 'serious contenders' after inviting potential bidders to approach them with takeover proposals.

Furthermore, there is interest from Woody Johnson who owns the New York Jets as well as the Ricketts family, owner of the Chicago Cubs. However, Candy and the Boehly-Wyss consortium are the current frontrunners.

It has been reported that Candy is still interested in purchasing the club despite Abramovich's sancitoning, and is a Tory party donor.

Chelsea-linked Nick Candy IMAGO / Parsons Media

The Guardian continues to state that the British property tycoon is working on finding investors and his proposals include plans for an expensive redevelopment of Stamford Bridge, which could work in his favour. The businessman is also a Chelsea fan, which could help.

The Boehly-Wyss consortium have also been reportedly keen to 'push ahead' with a bid despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

It was reported that Abramovich was 'unsure' regarding Wyss and Boehly as his successors at Chelsea but now the sale could be down to the UK government, and not Abramovich.

It remains to be seen as to who will be the next owner of Chelsea but with the club's bank accounts being frozen, a sale will have to happen sooner rather than later to avoide financial turmoil.

