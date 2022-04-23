Chelsea saw their £230,000-a-week contract offer to Antonio Rudiger rejected prior to the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The 29-year-old will leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his current deal expires, it has been reported, ending a five year stay in the capital.

Rudiger was open to staying at Chelsea but due to the club's takeover uncertainty and the sanctions placed on Abramovich, they were unable to hold any talks over an extension beyond this summer.

Chelsea were in talks with the Germany international prior to the sanctions and had several contract offers rejected.

Now it has been revealed what the final offer was which was put on the table to Rudiger and his representatives.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea thought they matched his demands with an offer of over £200,000-a-week, now confirmed as £230,000-a-week by the Athletic.

However, Rudiger rejected the deal with his camp wanting a £10 million signing-on fee, as well as agents fees worth around the same, plus an increased wage for the Chelsea defender.

Rudiger is now believed to be on the verge of agreeing a deal to join Real Madrid, with a decision over his next destination expected to come next week.

It's a huge blow for Thomas Tuchel who could see three senior defenders leave this summer - Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta - which will leave him having to find a plan to find replacements, whether that is in-house or by using the transfer market once the takeover of the club is finalised.

