Skip to main content

Revealed: Value of Chelsea's Rejected Antonio Rudiger Contract Offer Amid Real Madrid Talks

Chelsea saw their £230,000-a-week contract offer to Antonio Rudiger rejected prior to the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The 29-year-old will leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his current deal expires, it has been reported, ending a five year stay in the capital. 

Rudiger was open to staying at Chelsea but due to the club's takeover uncertainty and the sanctions placed on Abramovich, they were unable to hold any talks over an extension beyond this summer. 

imago1011424135h

Chelsea were in talks with the Germany international prior to the sanctions and had several contract offers rejected. 

Now it has been revealed what the final offer was which was put on the table to Rudiger and his representatives. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea thought they matched his demands with an offer of over £200,000-a-week, now confirmed as £230,000-a-week by the Athletic.

However, Rudiger rejected the deal with his camp wanting a £10 million signing-on fee, as well as agents fees worth around the same, plus an increased wage for the Chelsea defender.

imago1011396342h

Rudiger is now believed to be on the verge of agreeing a deal to join Real Madrid, with a decision over his next destination expected to come next week. 

It's a huge blow for Thomas Tuchel who could see three senior defenders leave this summer - Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta - which will leave him having to find a plan to find replacements, whether that is in-house or by using the transfer market once the takeover of the club is finalised.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0030995829h
News

Petr Cech Pleased to See Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Recognised With Premier League Hall of Fame Place

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011268043h
News

Revealed: The Four Players That Will Miss Chelsea's Clash vs West Ham

By Matt Debono50 minutes ago
imago1011278189h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Submitted 'Richest Proposal' for Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Amid Real Madrid Links

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011424135h
News

Antonio Rudiger Makes Decision to Leave Chelsea This Summer

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011278052h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Players & Fans to Help Boost Home Form

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011024326h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Backs Chelsea Squad Following 'Lazy' Claims

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1011472578h
News

Thomas Tuchel Jokes About Lewis Hamilton's Arsenal Allegiance Amid Involvement in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011309770h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Very Close' to Chelsea Departure as Real Madrid Re-Entered Talks Following Champions League Victory

By Nick Emms5 hours ago