Revealed: What Frank Lampard Has Done Since His Chelsea Sacking in January

Frank Lampard has been away from management ever since he was sacked by Chelsea in January.

The 43-year-old was shown the door at Stamford Bridge after a poor run of form with the Blues. Since then, he has yet to return to the dugout despite several close links.

During his time out, he has been linked with the Crystal Palace, Celtic, and most recently, the Norwich City job. But he rejected the offer to take over at Carrow Road as Dean Smith was appointed to replace Daniel Farke.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lampard is biding his time waiting for the right moment, team and project before stepping back into management.

He holds no bitterness over his Chelsea departure, but what has he been up to since? The Telegraph revealed all on the former Chelsea head coach.

In recent months, Lampard has tried to improve his knowledge as he studies multiple games and styles in a variety of sports. He has been watching Italian side Atalanta who he finds' particularly interesting'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lampard has also spent time talking to managers, coaches and players across a whole host of sports.

It's a matter of when not if for Lampard and his return to management. It all relies on what jobs become available, but he can't be too picky. An element of risk will need to be taken as he drops down from the heights of managing a world-beater in Chelsea.

