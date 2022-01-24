Skip to main content
Revealed: What Happened on Thomas Tuchel's First Day at Chelsea

Mason Mount has revealed what happened on Thomas Tuchel's first day at Chelsea.

The German arrived at Stamford Bridge last January, taking over from Frank Lampard before going on to lift the UEFA Champions League in his first season in Blue.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Mount has made an admisssion regarding Tuchel's first day at the club.

imago1009359251h

He said: ‘I remember we had a meeting in the morning. The week was a kind of whirlwind, it was crazy. It's something I've never experienced before so you're just trying to work out what's the next step? What's happening next? How's the next day going to look?

"We had a meeting where he (Tuchel) put down everything that he wants us to do, how he wants us to play, how he likes to manage. He told us everything and then we went out and trained and we had a game the next day. 

Read More

"So it was a crazy kind of turnaround but he was so clear on what he wanted and how he would like us to play, very clear on the roles and responsibilities, that it made it very easy for us to transition."

imago1007849214h

The English midfielder continued to heap praise on the German for the way he came into the club and allowed them to become a trophy-winning side.

"From day one, as players we realised how he gives his game plan. It made it easy for us to go onto the pitch and do it. As a team we are players who react off that and adapt very quickly. It made it easy and we want to play in these big games and win trophies. 

"That has always been our goal and since he has come in, he has pushed us and we have definitely had the opportunity to win big games and play in finals." he concluded.

Since Tuchel arrived at the club, Chelsea reached the FA Cup final and won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

imago1009360267h
