Revealed: What Inter Boss Simone Inzagha Said About Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku After Only 10 Days Training

Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has revealed what Simone Inzaghi said about Romelu Lukaku after only 10 days of working with him ahead of a record move to Chelsea in the summer.

The Belgian spent two seasons in Italy, winning the Scudetto under Antonio Conte before departing.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Bergomi opened up on what Inzaghi told him about Lukaku after just training him for 10 days.

imago0048619359h

The Italian replaced Conte after his departure in Milan and was impressed by Lukaku despite training him for less than two weeks.

Bergomi heaped praise on Lukaku for what he achieved during his time at Inter Milan and discussed what current coach Inzaghi said about the Belgian.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Lukaku was the best one in Italy, I still think that Inter would be another team with him,” noted Bergomi.

“With all the respect for Edin Dzeko and the others, Lukaku had a different impact in terms of power, pace and leadership. He had Inter in his hands. If there were the conditions, I would bring him back to Inter.

“Inzaghi confessed to me that he’s never coached such a strong striker despite working with him for just ten days.”

imago1010492187h

Lukaku's future at Chelsea looks to be in doubt as the Club record signing has sat on the bench for much of the season thanks to the fine form shown by Kai Havertz.

He still has time to turn it around but it would not be surprising to see Chelsea tempted to sell their man in the summer if an offer close to their valuation comes in.

