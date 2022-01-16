Skip to main content
Revealed: What Lewis Baker's Chelsea Departure Means for Returning Kenedy

The departure of Lewis Baker from Chelsea has opened up an opportunity for returning loanee Kenedy in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The 25-year-old Cobham graduate departed the club after a 17-year association at Stamford Bridge, departing for Stoke City in the Championship on a permanent deal.

And now this has opened up an opportunity for Kenedy to make his impact on the Chelsea squad as there is a new registration space in Tuchel's side.

Baker was part of Tuchel's squad, registered in both the Premier League and Champions League as he took up the 25th spot.

This meant that there was no opportunity to register Kenedy upon his return, with Baker taking up the last spot in Chelsea's squad.

However, with his departure to Stoke, Kenedy can now replace him in both the Champions League and Premier League squads.

This will come as a boost to Chelsea, who only have Marcos Alonso as a registered left-back for the Blues.

This saw Kenedy's recall in January, returning early from his loan spell at Flamengo to compete in Tuchel's side.

The German head coach continued to challenge Kenedy to make his mark during the 'huge opportunity' he has until the end of the season.

He said: ”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge. A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

However, if Chelsea wish to add to their squad in the January transfer window they must let a player depart in order to make space for the registration.

