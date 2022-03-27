Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: What Mason Mount Texted Chelsea Teammate Jorginho After Italy Failed to Qualify for World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed he texted Blues teammate Jorginho in support after Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Italy will now miss their second World Cup competition in a row having failed to qualify for the previous edition of the competition in 2018.

Yet despite their poor record at the World Cup in recent years, Italy managed to beat England at Euro 2020 last summer and looked like one of the most dominant international sides.

imago1007430060h

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount revealed what he texted Jorginho as soon as he heard news that his nation had failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I always mention that ‘Jorgy’ is the joker in the group. But when it comes to big games against us, there is nothing but respect between us all.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s all about respect. If you look at how far both teams (England and Italy) had to come to get that opportunity in the final, it was a massive amount of work.

“So, no, I won’t be giving him jokes or stick about what’s happened with Italy. It’s hard for me to see a player I have played with for the last three years go through something like that.

imago1010847063h

“I actually sent him a little message and said, ‘keep your head up, you’ve had an amazing season and hopefully we can go on this season to win some more things together’.”

Mount featured for England on Saturday afternoon, beating Switzerland 2-1, with the confidence of knowing his side had already qualified for the upcoming international competition.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010482573h (2)
News

Revealed: Why Liberty Media Acquisition Corp Didn't Make Raine Shortlist to Purchase Chelsea

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010810605h
News

Mason Mount 'Expects to be Informed' on Chelsea Takeover Upon Return From International Duty

By Jago Hemming46 minutes ago
imago1010479507h
News

Revealed: Deadline for Final Bids to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010891630h
News

Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise on 'Infectious' Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Partnering With Mason Mount

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1007430060h
News

Mason Mount Responds to Chelsea & Italy Star Jorginho Being Knocked Out From the World Cup

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010700279h
News

Thiago Silva Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for Leadership Qualities

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010895322h
News

Timo Werner Believes Germany Suit Him Better Than Chelsea As He Makes Honest Admission During International Break

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Must 'Considerably Downsize' Atalanta Share to Complete Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms4 hours ago