Revealed: What Mason Mount Texted Chelsea Teammate Jorginho After Italy Failed to Qualify for World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed he texted Blues teammate Jorginho in support after Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Italy will now miss their second World Cup competition in a row having failed to qualify for the previous edition of the competition in 2018.

Yet despite their poor record at the World Cup in recent years, Italy managed to beat England at Euro 2020 last summer and looked like one of the most dominant international sides.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount revealed what he texted Jorginho as soon as he heard news that his nation had failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I always mention that ‘Jorgy’ is the joker in the group. But when it comes to big games against us, there is nothing but respect between us all.

“It’s all about respect. If you look at how far both teams (England and Italy) had to come to get that opportunity in the final, it was a massive amount of work.

“So, no, I won’t be giving him jokes or stick about what’s happened with Italy. It’s hard for me to see a player I have played with for the last three years go through something like that.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

“I actually sent him a little message and said, ‘keep your head up, you’ve had an amazing season and hopefully we can go on this season to win some more things together’.”

Mount featured for England on Saturday afternoon, beating Switzerland 2-1, with the confidence of knowing his side had already qualified for the upcoming international competition.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube