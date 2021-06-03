Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Revealed: What Mason Mount Told His Father After Chelsea Won the Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Mason Mount's father, Tony, has revealed what Mason told him following Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Porto.

The 22-year-old won his first piece of silverware as a senior Chelsea player after clinching a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final in Porto on Saturday night.

Mount bagged the assist for Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal which turned out to be the winner in Portugal. 

E237ZXgXIAAdITA

Mount is now on international duty with England for the European Championships, but he told his dad what his next aim is after winning the Champions League.

Speaking on the Alex Goldberg Byline Podcast, Tony said: "I grabbed him by the ears and said you've won it, you've won the Champions League, can you believe it? He went: 'yeah, I'm going to win the Premier League now'. It's like, enjoy this one! He said: 'I am, but I'm going to win the Premier League, we're going to win the Premier League'. I'm like yeah, I agree I think you will."

What else did Mason Mount say?

Speaking post-match in Porto, Mount said: "I've dreamt as a kid of going all the way, making a final and winning it. That's what this cup's all about," said Mount following the European triumph.

"I've been there as a kid, now to go all the way in the Champions League, through some tough games - we've played some top teams - and now we're in a final and we've won, it's such a special occasion.

"At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world and you can't take that away from us."

READ MORE: Official - UEFA Super Cup Between Chelsea and Villarreal to Take Place in Belfast On August 11

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E237ZXgXIAAdITA
News

Revealed: What Mason Mount Told His Father After Chelsea Won the Champions League

sipa_33368171
Transfer News

Chelsea Set for Achraf Hakimi Bidding War With PSG This Summer

1168042273.jpg.0
News

Official: 2021 UEFA Super Cup Between Chelsea & Villarreal to Take Place in Belfast On August 11

pjimage (8)
Transfer News

The Latest on Ross Barkley & Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Futures

sipa_33331534
Transfer News

Chelsea Not Rushing to Sell Christian Pulisic This Summer

1168042273.jpg.0
News

Report: UEFA Super Cup Venue Decided For Chelsea vs Villarreal Clash

sipa_33350792
Transfer News

Haaland's Stance on Future After Lukaku Deals Chelsea Transfer Blow

E2lfbJoWUAUeb93
News

Why Christian Pulisic Wore USA Hoodie After Chelsea's UCL Win