Revealed: What Mason Mount Told His Father After Chelsea Won the Champions League

Mason Mount's father, Tony, has revealed what Mason told him following Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Porto.

The 22-year-old won his first piece of silverware as a senior Chelsea player after clinching a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final in Porto on Saturday night.

Mount bagged the assist for Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal which turned out to be the winner in Portugal.

Mount is now on international duty with England for the European Championships, but he told his dad what his next aim is after winning the Champions League.

Speaking on the Alex Goldberg Byline Podcast, Tony said: "I grabbed him by the ears and said you've won it, you've won the Champions League, can you believe it? He went: 'yeah, I'm going to win the Premier League now'. It's like, enjoy this one! He said: 'I am, but I'm going to win the Premier League, we're going to win the Premier League'. I'm like yeah, I agree I think you will."

What else did Mason Mount say?

Speaking post-match in Porto, Mount said: "I've dreamt as a kid of going all the way, making a final and winning it. That's what this cup's all about," said Mount following the European triumph.

"I've been there as a kid, now to go all the way in the Champions League, through some tough games - we've played some top teams - and now we're in a final and we've won, it's such a special occasion.

"At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world and you can't take that away from us."

