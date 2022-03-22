Skip to main content
Revealed: What Raine Group Co-Founder Said in March About Chelsea Sale

Comments on the sale of Chelsea Football Club by the co-founder of Raine Group have been revealed. 

The west London side were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, with Raine Group overseeing the sale process. 

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set by them for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the World and European Champions.

imago1010561538h

Raine Group co-founder Joe Ravitch shared his thoughts, via Matt Debono, about the sale of the club as they look to complete the takeover process.

"We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward."

It is believed that they want to complete the sale of the club by the end of March, with Thomas Tuchel's side competing on various fronts until the end of the season.

However, it is thought that the process has been slowed down as of late due to parties making revisions to their bids in the hopes of presenting the best offer.

imago1010567957h

It was revealed that Raine Group and Chelsea have received less than ten 'serious' bids for the takeover, with a shortlist of around four parties to be made.

The Blues are believed to have 'effectively chosen' their preferred bidders who therefore progress to the next stage of the takeover process.

One of the interested parties, Saudi Media Group, is believed to gave made a 'strong offer' for the club as they await a decision from Raine Group.

