Revealed: What Reece James is Doing During the Winter Break to Push Chelsea Return

Chelsea defender Reece James is working hard, doing individual drills and continuing to work on his fitnress during the winter break in order to push his return to action.

The full-back has been out of action since going off injured in Chelsea's 1-1 draw to Brighton and Hove Albion in December.

As per the Athletic, James began doing individual drills last week and has stayed during the winter break to work on his fitness.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The report continues to state that he has been 'earmarked' to rejoin Chelsea training with the first team group in under a fortnight.

This means that he could be named in the Chelsea squad which will travel to the Club World Cup in February.

However, it is too soon for a recall to Thomas Tuchel's side to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on February 5.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Earlier in the month, James took to social media to reveal he was 'one step closer' to a return to action and it appears that he is progressing well, with his extra work clearly paying off as he targets a return to action.

The defender was set to miss six weeks due to the injury and Blues boss Tuchel has admitted that his side have struggled due to long term injuries, revealing that Mason Mount had missed James in particular.

With James coming back, Tuchel has been handed a boost as he will hope the England internatonal can return to help Chelsea in their pursuit for the Club World Cup title before the Carabao Cup final.

