Revealed: What Romelu Lukaku Believes is His Biggest Strength Ahead of International Duty

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has revealed what he believes his biggest strength is as a forward, speaking to UEFA.

The Belgian returned to Chelsea for a club record fee and set the league on light as he scored on his debut against Arsenal.

In an interview with UEFA, Lukaku revealed what he believes his biggest strength is.

He said: "The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it.

"My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices.

"After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything."

The forward will be hoping to get back to scoring ways, having not netted since Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

He had the ball in the net against Southampton on Saturday but this was disallowed due to a marginal offside.

The Belgian is meeting up with his international teammates ahead of Belgium's October World Cup qualifiers and will return to Chelsea for a London derby at Brentford.

