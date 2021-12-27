Revealed: What Romelu Lukaku Told Thomas Tuchel Before Goalscoring Chelsea Return vs Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel has revealed what super-sub and goalscorer Romelu Lukaku said to him before coming on for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Belgian came on at half-time and scored just six minutes later as the Blues completed a turnaround to win 3-1.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel revealed the conversation he had with Lukaku before the striker entered the fray.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about what he told him, Tuchel revealed: "To be honest, I asked him if he can play 45 minutes. I asked him and he said yes so we tried to play him for 45 minutes as a number nine.

"There was no switch in our tactical formation. He does not need me to play in a game like this. He doesn't need any speech for me. He has done nothing else in his whole life. He just needs to get fit and it is not so easy when you have a long injury, with a body like Rom and you catch Covid."



The gamble to bring Lukaku on most certainly paid off as the number nine bullied Aston Villa, scoring a fantastic header before breaking late on to be brought down for the penalty that would seal the three points.

Tuchel will be hoping that his striker can continue his form going into the New Year, with the Blues level on points with Liverpool towards the top of the Premier League table.

