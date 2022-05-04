Revealed: What Romelu Lukaku Told Thomas Tuchel's Staff Amid Poor Season

Romelu Lukaku's words to Thomas Tuchel and his staff at Chelsea over his poor season at the club have been revealed.

The Belgian striker made a return to the west London side last summer when he made a move from Inter Milan after their Serie A title winning campaign.

However he has struggled in front of goal throughout much of the season, with questions now being raised over his future at the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Earlier in the season, according to The Athletic, Lukaku told Tuchel and his staff that he had been struggling to adapt to the Chelsea system.

It is believed he had been having difficulty with the physical demands resulting from the side's high pressing, with the 28-year-old also saying that he had more 'freedom' when with Antonio Conte at Inter.

As well as this, the energy that he was using to try and chase the ball through the press 'was having an adverse effect on his ability to be productive with it.'

Lukaku has scored just 12 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season, compared to the 30 he netted in 44 games for Inter in the previous campaign.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Recent reports have suggested that the striker's priority is to stay at Chelsea in order to make his second term at the club more successful than it has been already.

However there is also belief that he may be 'exploring other options', therefore hinting at a potential summer departure despite just one year back at the club.

