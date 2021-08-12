Romelu Lukaku to Wear No.18 Shirt at Chelsea After Club-Record Transfer

Sports Illustrated home
What Shirt Number Romelu Lukaku Will Wear at Chelsea Following Club-Record Transfer

A return for Chelsea's number 18.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku will wear the number 18 shirt at Chelsea after returning to the club from Inter Milan for a club-record fee, according to the Premier League's website.

The 28-year-old's return to Chelsea was confirmed on Thursday evening after signing for a club-record fee of £97.5 million on a 5-year deal.

According to the Premier League website, Lukaku will wear the number 18 shirt, the number he wore during his first spell at Chelsea.

ROMBACK

For the previous four seasons at Manchester United and Inter Milan Lukaku wore the number nine shirt as he lead the attacking line. 

At Chelsea during his three-year spell between 2011 and 2014, he had the number 18 shirt and the Premier League website has the striker listed as Chelsea's number 18, the number that Olivier Giroud had previously worn before his transfer to AC Milan.

His shirt number for his return to west London is yet to be confirmed by the club and it is thought that he could inherit the number nine from Tammy Abraham if the former leaves Chelsea this summer.

What did Lukaku say after returning to Chelsea?

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,’ said Lukaku. ’It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together."

