Revealed: Saul Niguez Set to Wear No.17 Shirt At Chelsea

His number hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

Saul Niguez is expected to wear the number 17 shirt at Chelsea after joining the club on loan.

Chelsea left it late to seal the deal for Saul but it was revealed that they completed the move with two minutes to spare to sign the Spaniard on a season-long loan with a view to making it permanent next summer for £30 million.

Thomas Tuchel wanted Saul and he got his man which will see his midfield options increase. N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic will face further competition from Saul.

Saul will fly to London this week to visit his surroundings for the first time since penning a switch to Chelsea.

It is currently the international break so Saul's debut could come against Aston Villa on September 11, at the very earliest.

He is looking forward to his new chapter and Saul revealed what number he could be wearing in west London.

Saul wore the no.17 shirt at Atletico before switching to the no.8, but revealed in an interview with Ibai Llanos that he is likely to wear the no.17 at Chelsea.

What was said?

"It’s a number I had at Atletico Madrid, it’s a number I like. I had it at Atletico. I had it in my early days."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The no.17 became available this summer after Mateo Kovacic left it vacant due to taking Ross Barkley's no.8 shirt.

No official confirmation has been made by the club, but it's likely Saul's number will be announced in the coming days.

