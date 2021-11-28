Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Did With Chelsea Squad After Back-to-Back Defeats in September

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he did with the Blues players after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Juventus.

Tuchel's side fell to consecutive 1-0 defeats in the same week before embarking on a ten-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel opened up on what he did to get his side back to winning ways.

“We changed the approach a bit towards the team, changed a bit in training, a bit in our style of play," Tuchel explained. "It wasn't about being super angry or blaming somebody but it was the moment to turn over every stone and this is what we did in the next days.

"I remember in the coaching office trying to find the mix by honest, critical, but also supportive and finding a way out of this that we believe and that suits us."

He continued to explain how the lack of Chelsea's confidence needed to be adressed for them to improve their form and mount a challenge in the Premier League and Champions League.

“We lacked a certain sharpness [against Juventus], didn’t look very confident on this particular day, and we were not happy with our performance and result.

“It was the moment to shake things up but not in a crazy way. We did it in an honest way, critical way, but also in a supportive way to find maybe a new solution and give a mix of structure and freedom in our game. The players did excellently.”

Next up for the Blues is Manchester United at Stamford Bridge as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

