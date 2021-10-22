Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Expects From Kai Havertz Against Norwich

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed what he is expecting from Kai Havertz when he leads the line against Norwich on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is expected to play as the Blues' number nine as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are both sidelined.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel discussed what he expects from Havertz.

He said: "Well it depends. Without Romelu we thought we can play with Timo or Kai as a number nine. You maybe call it a false nine, for me not so much because Kai is also very strong in the last line and behind it and arriving in the box.

"For me it is a big strength of him. When he plays a number nine we want this and he did against Malmo. So this is what we expect from him tomorrow."

The manager continued to discuss the role of Lukaku, and how he expects the same output from Havertz.

"If you buy Romelu and have Romelu in your squad, you have your number nine and he is the reference up front to create some spaces and half spaces from second line," he said. "Once we don’t have him the game will be a bit different but in the end we want the same power, the same amount of people in the spaces, in our opponents box when we finish our attacks. It does not change."

