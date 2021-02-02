Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel must do to earn a new Chelsea contract

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been told what he must achieve during his initial 18 months at the club in order to earn a fresh deal.

The 47-year-old, who was confirmed as Chelsea manager last week following Frank Lampard's departure, has penned a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season, but there is an option of a further year which both parties can take.

As per Sportsmail [via The Daily Mail], there exist clauses in the German's contract triggering an option for him to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge if he succeeds in keeping Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League for the next two seasons.

Tuchel has made a bright start to his reign as Chelsea boss, with four points from six in his first two league outings. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel has been made aware of the board's expectation on the lines of silverware by club director Marina Granovskaia following his appointment last week.

Referring to Granovskaia, who's famously known among Chelsea fans as 'The Iron Lady', Tuchel said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: "She told me very clear that if you sign for Chelsea you need to win trophies, definitely compete for trophies.

"This club [Chelsea] is about trophies and this club is about competing. The two most difficult competitions that you compete in are the Premier League and the [UEFA] Champions League.

"But that is absolutely no secret. We can just admit it. On this level, nobody steps into any competition to be second. Nobody.

"For me, this is easier to talk about and set things clear than to talk around it and not be sure what everybody expects of you.

"What everyone is looking for is a nice guy, a hard guy, a trophy- winning guy — I don’t know — a good-looking guy, a funny guy.

"That does not exist. At some point, I hope I am the guy who can be the characteristics for an era and for a certain period in this club.

"But the demands are high and if we can fulfil everybody’s wishes, I hope we do, because that will mean my wishes also come true."

