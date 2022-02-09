Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Told Chelsea at Half Time From Home

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's comments to his side at half time against Al Hilal have been revealed.

The Blues beat the Saudi Arabian side 1-0 in the Club World Cup on Wednesday night, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game in the first half.

Tuchel has been unable to join his squad in the United Arab Emirates as of yet due to him testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Speaking to the media after the game, via Football.London, assistant coach Zsolt Low revealed what the German boss said to his side whilst he watched from home.

"First of all we talked to Thomas at half time and had a good conversation. He had the same feeling that we were a little nervous and had a lot of easy ball losses.

"We talked about telling the guys to calm down, find the rhythm and not fight so hard for hard solutions. We had a good conversation.

"After the game we've not spoken yet. Maybe a bit later we can talk to each other."

IMAGO / PA Images

The European Champions had to work hard to secure the win, despite dominating in terms of chances and possession throughout the match.

Kai Havertz's cross into the box was headed down into the path of Lukaku who broke the deadlock just after the half hour mark.

Al Hilal threatened in the second half but were unable to send the tie to extra time, and Chelsea will now face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube