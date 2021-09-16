Revealed: What 'Amazing' Thomas Tuchel Told Saul Niguez Following Disappointing Chelsea Debut

Saul Niguez has opened up regarding what Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told him after a less than impressive Premier League debut for the Blues against Aston Villa.

The midfielder was substituted at half-time as he struggled to get into the game.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano's Twitch stream, Saul revealed what Tuchel said.

Saul said that Tuchel gave him support, telling the 26-year-old not to worry about his debut and reaffirming his trust in the Spaniard.

The manager took to the press to repeat this message, explaining why Saul did not feature against Zenit in the Champions League.

He said: "It is not the moment after only two days to put him (Saul) in again.

"We trust him, it is no problem, but Jorginho is fresh, Kova had a fantastic game against Villa so it was more a decision for these two rather than against Saul.

"We have some strong guys on the bench and he is one of them."

Following the match against Aston Villa, Saul's debut, Tuchel admitted that the on-loan midfielder had struggled.

He said: "We played with some guys in a new consolation. Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League. Callum on the right side, it is not his favourite position."

