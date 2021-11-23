Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Told Trevoh Chalobah After Decision On Chelsea Future

Author:

Trevoh Chalobah has opened up on what Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told him after deciding that the defender would remain at the club for this season.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form since making his debut this season, featuring regularly in Tuchel's starting XI.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' Champions League clash against Juventus, Chalobah discussed what Tuchel told him before informing him of the decision to keep him at the club.

imago1008121594h

Chalobah revealed: ”He said to me that it was better I stay here, train with the best players and learn here. For me, I’d been on loan for three seasons and played 100 games. He said the best thing was for me to be around the squad."

The youngster continued to state that he did not expect to stay at Stamford Bridge this season, instead believing that he would spend the 2021/22 season on loan.

When I came back from loan, I started pre-season and expected to go on loan again. I had the opportunity to train with the manager. I said to myself, ‘let me give it my all, show him what I’m about’." he continued.

imago1008132456h

"I didn’t realise I’d have stayed until after the Crystal Palace game. I played in the Super Cup but I still thought I’d go on loan, that’s what I had in my mind.”

However, he is proving to be a key part of Tuchel's squad since the departure of Kurt Zouma and he has played his way into the squad this season.

imago1008136758h
