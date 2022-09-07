Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him

Earlier this morning, Chelsea's new American owner, Todd Boehly, axed beloved Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German had just lost the clubs' opening game in the Champions League group stage against Dinamo Zagreb.

However, reports have claimed that recent results didn't play a huge part in why the German was let go.

Instead, there have been rumours that Tuchel and Boehly were never able to see eye to eye during the summer transfer market.

This included not completing the signing of Mathijs de Ligt, a player Tuchel wanted, along with the German not wanting Cristiano Ronaldo despite Boehly having a deal in place.

It has also been said that the new Chelsea consortium did not 'believe' that Tuchel wanted to work with them.

Due to this, it looks like Graham Potter is going to take over from the German, inheriting a squad that has just added £250million worth of new players.

How Thomas Tuchel Got Sacked.

According to SportBILD's Christian Falk, Bohely said to Tuchel; "We want to make a new start." when he sacked him this morning.

Falk also confirmed that Tuchel was 'totally surprised and shocked' when the American told him the news about his future.

It looks like Boehly have taken a leaf out of Roman Abramovich's book, which is a worrying sight for Chelsea fans.

