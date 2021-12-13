Revealed: Why the UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw is Being Redone

UEFA are to redraw the UEFA Champions League last-16 ties after Chelsea were set to face LOSC Lille in the next stage.

There were several mistakes as the draw has now been ordered to be redone at 14:00 (UK).

It has now been revealed as to where UEFA went wrong as they made several mistakes.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The sporting organisation released a full statement regarding the errors.

UEFA wrote: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the #UCL Round of 16."

What went wrong?

There were three errors made during the initial Champions League draw, according to journalist Bruno Constant.

Firstly, Machester United were placed in the same pot as Villarreal despite being in same group, and were initially drawn against eachother before having to draw again.

Then, Liverpool were included in the same pot as Atletico Madrid, who were also in the same group and would not be allowed to face eachother.

Finally, Manchester United were not included in the pot to face Atletico Madrid, with the Spaniards ending up drawing Bayern Munich,

Full previous draw:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

Sporting vs Juventus

