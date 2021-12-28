Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Is Expected to Return for Chelsea After ACL Surgery

It has been revealed when Chelsea expect Ben Chilwell to return from his ACL injury, and it's bad news for Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

The defender will have to undergo surgery on his injury, ruling him out for the season.

This leaves Marcos Alonso as Chelsea's main option at left wing-back, with Saul Niguez, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi alternative options for the role.

However, the Guardian have now revealed when Chilwell is expected to have recovered by and England have received a huge boost.

The defender is expected to have recovered in time for next winter's World Cup in Qatar, meaning that he will be available for selection by Gareth Southgate.

However, he will likely miss the end of Chelsea's season despite Tuchel's optimism regarding the injury.

He previously revealed that Chelsea will assess his situation in the new year, but now has been dealt a blow.

On December 16th, Tuchel said: "He is in a good place mentally and physically. He did some running. Everything looks good, so hopes are still up. But we cannot confirm (that he returns in January)."

Unfortunately, Chilwell requires surgery which will see him out until the New Year, meaning Chelsea have a decision to make in January.

With Alonso as the only primary left wing-back in the squad, Tuchel has several options.

Firstly, he can keep the same squad and use players out of position to cover for Alonso.

However, with the ongoing pandemic, this would not be wise. Therefore, Tuchel will face the choice of recalling either Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen from their loan spells or adding to his squad in January.

Lucas Digne is currently being considered by the Blues ahead of a potential six-month loan deal from Everton.

It remains to be seen as to what Chelsea will do but with the transfer window just days from opening, all will become clear.

