Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Will Undergo Knee Surgery Following Chelsea's ACL Decision

Author:

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo knee surgery this week which will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old injured his anterior cruciate ligament in November against Juventus in the Champions League. 

A decision was made by Chelsea to delay putting him under the knife straight away to allow the defender's injury to naturally heal until the New Year. Then Chelsea would make a final decision.

imago1008136761h

Despite light running sessions at Cobham in recent weeks, Chilwell had another scan on Monday after leaving self-isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19, and the scans confirmed surgery will be required.

As per Adam Newson, Chilwell will undergo surgery in the coming days.

It's a massive setback for the England international who had won his place back in the side and was in hot form.

“There is never a good moment for big injuries and injuries in general," said Tuchel back in November, as quoted by football.london.

Read More

imago1008211762h (4)

"This, for him personally, is a very bad moment because he was so involved, so good and so full of confidence with a huge part in our performances and victories. It is a shame, we are very sad."

Chelsea will now need to rely on Marcos Alonso as the only recognised left wing-back. Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic can all be deployed there if required.

Ian Maatsen and Emerson Palmieri are both out on loan and a decision will be made soon over whether or not either will be recalled to cope with Chilwell's absence.

pjimage (10)

Lucas Digne is expected to leave Everton in January and is a possible loan target for the Blues

Chilwell is not expected to return until next season, with it believed he will make it back in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next winter.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008136761h
News

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Will Undergo Knee Surgery Following Chelsea's ACL Decision

46 seconds ago
imago1006144875h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Waiting on Loftus-Cheek, Havertz & Werner's Availability to Face Brighton

30 minutes ago
imago1008210618h (1)
News

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Is Expected to Return for Chelsea After ACL Surgery

1 hour ago
pjimage (10)
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Make Decision on Recalling Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen in Next 48 Hours

1 hour ago
imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Lucas Digne Loan Move in January After Ben Chilwell Setback

2 hours ago
imago1008650051h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Breaks Arjen Robben's Impressive Chelsea Record

2 hours ago
imago1008857730h
News

Revealed: Impressive Jorginho Statistic After Chelsea Brace vs Aston Villa

3 hours ago
imago1008210618h (1)
News

Ben Chilwell Expected to Miss Rest of Season Due to ACL Surgery

3 hours ago