December 14, 2021
Revealed: When Chelsea Are Targeting Ben Chilwell Return From Injury

Author:

The date that Chelsea expect to have Ben Chilwell back in full training and available for first team action has been revealed.

The defender was withdrawn against Juventus, suffering with a knee injury and has been out ever since.

However, it has now been revealed via Nizaar Kinsella that Chelsea are expecting to have Chilwell back as early as January.

This comes as a boost for the Blues as it was previously reported that Chilwell could miss the whole season with injury.

Marcos Alonso and Saul Niguez have shared left wing-back duty since the Englishman's absence but have struggled, looking weak compared to Chilwell.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously backed his player to come back strong after the injury but remained wary of rushing him back.

He said: He said: “There is never a good moment for big injuries and injuries in general. This, for him personally, is a very bad moment because he was so involved, so good and so full of confidence with a huge part in our performances and victories. It is a shame, we are very sad.

"He is actually very positive in the moment. I spoke to him some minutes ago and he is very positive because his body reacts very positive to the first treatments and to the injury. After a while you have to refocus and focus on the positive things, which is now the next weeks. Now we do everything that is possible that he can come back on the pitch and help us again." 

Chilwell could be back in time for the Club World Cup as Chelsea look to be named World Champions after last season's Champions League triumph.

