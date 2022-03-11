Skip to main content
Revealed: When Chelsea Could Be Sold as New Deadline Set

The deadline for Chelsea to be sold has been extended following talks between Chelsea, Raine Group and the UK government, according to reports.

This comes after reports that the sale has been given the green light by the government and could be agreed within 4-6 weeks.

And now, as per Sky News, Chelsea have been set the deadline of March 18 for interested parties to 'submit indicative offers'.

imago1010175273h (3)

This date is three days after the original deadline or March 15, extending further.

Discussions have been held between the government and Raine, the US bank handling the sale of Chelsea, and the process is to resume as it was before Abramovich was sanctioned.

This news follows a busy day at Stamford Bridge, with partner Zapp pausing marketing activities with Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Furthermore, Chelsea's credit cards were frozen as banks were being 'risk averse' in the circumstances.

The Blues have been given 4-6 weeks to sell the club, with a deadline for bids being set for a weeks time.

imago1010482573h

The UK government reportedly viewed Nick Candy and a consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss as 'serious contenders', however it is unclear as to whether these will be the party preferred by Raine Group.

Furthermore, there is interest from Woody Johnson who owns the New York Jets as well as the Ricketts family, owner of the Chicago Cubs.

It remains to be seen as to who will make a bid for the European Champions but there is huge demand to take over from Abramovich, who has no choice but to sell his beloved Chelsea.

 However, there have not yet been any formal bids made to buy the club from Abramovich.

imago1010378954h (1)
