Revealed: When Chelsea Could Debut Gold Club World Cup Badge as Premier League Could Refuse Usage

The Premier League could refuse to allow Chelsea to wear their gold Club World Cup badge, or restrict the Blues to a single use of it.

This comes after Liverpool were only allowed to wear it once in Premier League action after lifting the Club World Cup in 2019.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final of the tournament thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

The victory saw the Blues win the trophy for the first time in their history, meaning that they will have the opportuntiy to wear a gold badge on their kit this season.

However, they may be restricted on when they can wear the badge, according to Footy Headlines.

Read More

The report states: "Chelsea will be only able to wear the badge in UEFA competitions as the Premier League do not allow teams to wear it. 

"There is, however, a chance that Chelsea will wear it in a single match - Liverpool were allowed to wear it in one single Premier League game two years ago."

Therefore, we could see Chelsea out it in the Premier League once this season but the Blues should not take this as a guarantee.

They will, however, be allowed to use it in the UEFA Champions League, meaning that they could debut the gold badge against Lille on February 22, during the round of 16 clash.

If the Premier League approve the use of the badge, Chelsea could opt to wear it against Crystal Palace on their first game back after winning the Club World Cup.

