Revealed: When Chelsea Must Decide Whether to Recall Dujon Sterling From Blackpool Loan Following Reece James Injury

Chelsea are looking for options for the right wing-back role following Reece James' injury and recalling Dujon Sterling from his loan spell at Blackpool could be an option.

James was substituted against Brighton with a hamstring tear, leaving him sidelined for weeks.

And as per Goal, Chelsea must now decide whether to recall Sterling from his loan at Blackpool to cover for James and there is a time frame on the potential return.

The Blues and Thomas Tuchel must decide whether they are to bring Sterling back by January 14th, meaning that there is some time to attempt to bring in players in the transfer window.

Chelsea were previously linked with Adama Traore for the wing-back position but there have been no reports linking the Blues for a move for the Spaniard in the January window.

Therefore, Chelsea could instead look to bring Sterling back to the club.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have been the preferred options at wing-back since James' absence, with Callum Hudson-Odoi having previous experience in the role.

Tuchel was reportedly impressed with Sterling during Chelsea's pre-season but the defender headed out on loan to Blackpool in the summer.

Sterling was enjoying life under Tuchel too, and could be set to return.

"I’ve learned a lot, especially about how the gaffer (Tuchel) works and what his footballing philosophies are," said Sterling, as quoted by Chelsea's official website in the summer.

"It’s good to get that into my brain, and try to implement it into my game as well. Obviously it’s something new for me that I’ve never experienced before, because every manager is different. I think the way that he plays suits me a lot, and I like his style of play."

