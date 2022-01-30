Skip to main content
Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Former Boss Frank Lampard at Everton

Chelsea will face off against their former boss Frank Lampard if he is announced as Everton manager.

The 43-year-old is set to be handed the reigns at Goodison Park after a successful interview.

And if he is appointed, Chelsea will face the Toffees and Lampard on April 30th.

imago1002968620h (1)

Chelsea travel to Merseyside as they will face Everton at Goodison Park towards the end of the season.

Everton currently sit in 16th position, four points above the relegation zone as Lampard has a job on his hands to meet expectations at Everton.

Read More

Lampard is expected to accept the role and will likely be in place for their FA Cup fourth round fixture against Brentford next Saturday at Goodison Park. 

He has rejected the chance of trying to take several other jobs, including Norwich City and Crystal Palace, but Lampard now feels the time is right to return to management at Everton.

imago1000444793h

They are without a Premier League win in their last five matches, with their last victory coming against Arsenal on December 6.

Lampard was not the initial favourite for the job but after fan protests, it 'unnerved' Vitor Pereira and during an interview with Sky Sports News Pereira confirmed he was waiting for a response from Everton.

Lampard will get a good response from the Chelsea fans on April 30th when the Blues travel north to face their old boss, with Thomas Tuchel set to face off against him for the first time in his managerial career.

imago0035581837h
