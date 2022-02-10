Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Luton Town in FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea will face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday 2 March, it has been confirmed.

The two sides will compete for a place in the quarter-final as Chelsea look to lift the trophy, having lost in back-to-back finals.

Chelsea have now confirmed that the tie will take played on 2 March as it will be broadcast live.

The statement wrote: "The Blues take on the Championship side at Kenilworth Road, with the game scheduled for Wednesday, 2 March at 7.15pm."

The clash will be broadcast live on BBC One in the United Kingdom as further details will be announced in due course

Chelsea have faced two lower league opposition in the previous rounds and once again face a team in a division below them.

The third round saw non-league Chesterfield travel to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues coming out 5-1 victors.

The next round saw a tougher ask as Plymouth Argyle came to Stamford Bridge and took Chelsea to extra-time before Marcos Alonso's strike won the match 2-1 on Saturday.

Next up is the first away trip of the competition and Championship Luton Town are the hosts.

The Haters sit 8th in the English second division under manager Nathan Jones and are in with every chance of making the play-offs this season as they search for Premier League football.

The clash should be a comfortable one for Chelsea but the Blues have already made a meal of their ties against lower league opposition this season.

