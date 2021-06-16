Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Premier League Top Six During 2021/22 Season

Starting off with a tough run of fixtures.

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been announced and it's a difficult start for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been handed a tough start for the new season. Crystal Palace on the opening day at home before away trip to Arsenal. Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City all await in their opening six games.

Chelsea head to Aston Villa on Boxing Day and face Liverpool at home on New Years Day.

They finish the season with a trip to Old Trafford before ending the campaign with a home match against Watford.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But when do the Blues face the top six from the 2020/21 season?

Liverpool are up first in August before the Blues face the title-holders Manchester City in September.

Chelsea face Leicester City and Manchester United back-to-back in November, before a trip to West Ham at the start of December.

Liverpool at home begins 2022 - they travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola's side two weeks later.

Leicester City await in February and then Chelsea wait until April for their next 'top six' opponent when West Ham visit Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are the final 'top six' opponent the Blues face in the 2021/22 season.

Key Dates: When Chelsea face last season's top six

Saturday 28 August: Liverpool (a)

Saturday 25 September: Manchester City (h)

Saturday 20 November: Leicester City (a)

Saturday 27 November: Manchester United (h)

Saturday 4 December: West Ham United (a)

Saturday 1 January: Liverpool (h)

Saturday 15 January: Manchester City (a)

Saturday 26 February: Leicester City (h)

Saturday 23 April: West Ham United (h)

Sunday 15 May: Manchester United (a)

*Subject to change due to broadcast selections



