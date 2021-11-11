Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

    Chelsea will face Steven Gerrard in the opposing dug-out when they play Aston Villa for a third time this season.

    This follows the news that the former Liverpool captain has taken over in the midlands after Dean Smith's dismissal.

    And now Chelsea know when they will face their former Premier League rival as he takes charge of the Villains.

    Gerrard's first game comes on Saturday 20 November as Villa host Brighton in the Liverpudlian's first match.

    He will face Chelsea on Boxing Day as the Blues travel to Birmingham to face Gerrard's side during the festive period.

    Gerrard was one of Chelsea's fiercest rivals during his time at Liverpool, competing for titles against the Blues.

    imago0019815783h

    He was heavily linked for a switch to Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho, but opted to stay at Liverpool instead, where he played the majority of his career,

    He began his managerial career with Liverpool, coaching at youth level before being offered the job of Rangers manager in Scotland.

    During his time with Rangers, Gerrard lifted the Scottish Premiership title, ending a run of nine consecutive years that Celtic won it.

    His Ranges side went unbeaten in the league and also played European football, impressing so far this season before Gerrard left for Rangers.

    FD56BnkWUAAyja3.jfif
