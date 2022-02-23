Revealed: When Chelsea Will Next Wear Gold Club World Cup Badge After Premier League Decision

With news that Chelsea will be allowed to wear their gold Club World Cup badge in the Premier League this season, we could see it in action after Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

It was reported that the Blues have been granted permission to wear their badge in the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Previous reports stated that the Premier League could refuse to let the Blues use the badge in the competition, as they had done with Liverpool and Manchester United in the past.

However, now it is believed that they have been successful in their appeal and could wear the badge in their next Premier League clash.

This comes at Turf Moore, with Chelsea facing Burnley on March 5 in their next Premier League outing.

Chelsea will also continue to wear it in the Champions League after debuting it in the competition versus LOSC Lille, and if the FA grant permission, they can wear it in the FA Cup when they face Luton Town.

The Sun reports: "(Premier) League bosses agree with Chelsea that having the title of world champions is positive for English football and the rules - which banned changes to a kit during the season - have been bent a little."

This means that the Blues will be allowed to continue showing off their badge, proving that they are Champions of the World after beating Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi.

It looks unlikely that they will be able to wear the badge against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, however.

