Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Next Wear Gold Club World Cup Badge After Premier League Decision

With news that Chelsea will be allowed to wear their gold Club World Cup badge in the Premier League this season, we could see it in action after Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

It was reported that the Blues have been granted permission to wear their badge in the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Previous reports stated that the Premier League could refuse to let the Blues use the badge in the competition, as they had done with Liverpool and Manchester United in the past.

pjimage (3)

However, now it is believed that they have been successful in their appeal and could wear the badge in their next Premier League clash.

This comes at Turf Moore, with Chelsea facing Burnley on March 5 in their next Premier League outing.

Read More

Chelsea will also continue to wear it in the Champions League after debuting it in the competition versus LOSC Lille, and if the FA grant permission, they can wear it in the FA Cup when they face Luton Town.

imago1009992900h

The Sun reports: "(Premier) League bosses agree with Chelsea that having the title of world champions is positive for English football and the rules - which banned changes to a kit during the season - have been bent a little."

This means that the Blues will be allowed to continue showing off their badge, proving that they are Champions of the World after beating Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi.

It looks unlikely that they will be able to wear the badge against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, however.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010005013h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Next Wear Gold Club World Cup Badge After Premier League Decision

By Nick Emms
35 seconds ago
imago1010079764h
News

Christian Pulisic 'Really Looking Forward' to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1003119009h
News

Belgium Coach Thierry Henry Confused as to Why Chelsea Signed Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010082550h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan & Bayern Munich Battle to Sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1009992900h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen 'Locked in Deep Freeze' Over Chelsea Contract Talks Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010077982h
News

'It’s Magic' - Thiago Silva Reveals He Is Loving Life at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1008972523h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Backs 'Important Player' Romelu Lukaku to Succeed at Chelsea

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1006808208h (1)
News

Official: Premier League Announce Two Chelsea April Fixtures Unmoved

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago