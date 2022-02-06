Skip to main content
Revealed: When Reece James Will Return to Chelsea Action

Chelsea fans will have been over the moon after seeing Reece James named as part of the Blues squad for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, but they should not get ahead of themselves and expect an appearance in the tournament.

The defender has been out with a hamstring injury since December, going off against Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

And now James has returned to training with the Blues and should be back in time for Chelsea to face Lille in the Champions League, according to the Athletic.

imago1009543847h

Thomas Tuchel provided an update on James in recent days as he told the media on Friday: "He's not at team training yet so I think that answers the question. I think after these two weeks, he needs some time in team training to get the rhythm back and the confidence back before we can think about letting him play."

Read More

The Blues boss then continued to state that James would not travel to Abu Dhabi: "He does not travel with us tomorrow to Abu Dhabi because he isn't part of team training and that answers the question."

imago1008891069h

However, he has gone with the team and was pictured with the Chelsea squad arriving in the Middle East, as well as being named in the squad for the Club World Cup.

Despite this, it is thought that he could drop out of the squad for Edouard Mendy once he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations and joins up with his team in Abu Dhabi.

James will instead be targetting a return later in the month, with the Athletic believing he will be back for the round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

