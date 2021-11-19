Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Revealed: When Thomas Tuchel Hopes Romelu Lukaku Will Return for Chelsea Following Injury

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he hopes to have Chelsea's club-record signing Romelu Lukaku back from injury on Monday ahead of the Blues' Champions League clash against Juventus.

The Belgian has been out through an injury suffered against Malmo last month but has recently returned to individual training at Cobham.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester City, Tuchel has discussed when he hopes to have Lukaku back available for selection.

imago1007428421h (1)

After confirming the striker will miss the trip to the King Power Stadium, Tuchel was asked about Lukaku's return date and said: “It is pure speculation and it will not help.

"All I can say is that in the moment we will try hard for him to join team training on Sunday. If everything works out perfectly, if he is in training on Sunday and Monday he can maybe join the group. 

Read More

"There are a lot of ifs. I do not want to put pressure on him. He is putting a lot of pressure on himself and we will not rush things, we will take things serious as always. We will have talks with doctors, physios and the player. 

"This is going to be decided. If there is something to be decided this is good. It will be decided on Monday evening.”

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night before hosting Manchester United the following Sunday, where they will be hopeful to have Lukaku fit and ready to play.

